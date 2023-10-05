TRIOS, a smart co-working space company, has announced the addition of three new properties in Pune. 

The properties — located in Cybercity IT Park, Magarpatta, Hadapsar (22,000 sq ft); Symphony IT Park, Nanded City (23,000 sq ft); and Indialand Global Tech Park, Hinjawadi, Phase 1 (37,000 sq ft) — will add 82,000 sq ft to TRIOS’ existing portfolio.

The six-year-old bootstrapped company was co-founded by Pratik Potnis and Tejasa Potnis.

The facilities at the new locations include a collab and lounge area, a breakout room, a gaming zone, and a cafe.

The centres will also have an amphitheatre and other facilities for hosting board meetings, virtual seminars, webinars, and more. The co-founders of TRIOS plan to transform the new centers into zero-plastic zones. 

