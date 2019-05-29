TVS Emerald forays into Bengaluru residential real estate

TVS Emerald, the real estate arm of diversified conglomerate TVS Group, on Wednesday said it has acquired two land parcels, marking its foray into the Bengaluru residential market.

As part of plans to expand its presence in the South, the property developer acquired two land parcels at Hosur Road and Kanakapura Road in Bengaluru, respectively, a company statement said.

“Over the past six years, TVS Emerald has been developing projects across Chennai and is developing about six million square foot. We are committed to offer aspirational living with world-class amenities delivered on time. We are happy to bring the same values to Bengaluru and develop projects..,” TVS Emerald, Executive Vice-President, Rajaraman said.

At the Kanakapura Road project, TVS Emerald proposed to set up a gated community comprising villa and row houses on a 6.4 acre land.

At the Hosur Road, the company would set up a high-rise apartment on a six-acre land, it added.