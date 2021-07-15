WORKez leases additional 1.3 lakh sq ft for co-working space

Work Easy Space Solutions (WORKez), a co-working space provider, has leased 1.3 lakh sq ft on Old Mahabalipuram Road (IT Corridor of Chennai).

This is in addition to the company’s three operational centres at Anna Salai (one lakh sq ft), Perungudi (one lakh sq ft) and Guindy (75,000 sq ft).

With the new lease, the total seat count offered by the company increases to 8,500 in Chennai, according to a statement.

WORKez provides co-working spaces to companies, businesses and entrepreneurs. “What differentiates WORKez from their competition is not just the way their co-working spaces look, but how they operate. The company has many specialised technology advantages along with all safety and precautionary Covid-19 measures to ensure a healthy and safe workspace, it said.

It is also looking at expanding to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Kochi.

The Chennai-headquartered company claims that it has achieved an occupancy of 93 per cent across all its existing centrer, its marquee clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinationals and successful Indian start-ups.