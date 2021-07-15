WORKez leases additional 1.3 lakh sq ft for co-working space

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Work Easy Space Solutions (WORKez), a co-working space provider, has leased 1.3 lakh sq ft on Old Mahabalipuram Road (IT Corridor of Chennai).
This is in addition to the company’s three operational centres at Anna Salai (one lakh sq ft), Perungudi (one lakh sq ft) and Guindy (75,000 sq ft).
With the new lease, the total seat count offered by the company increases to 8,500 in Chennai, according to a statement.
WORKez provides co-working spaces to companies, businesses and entrepreneurs. “What differentiates WORKez from their competition is not just the way their co-working spaces look, but how they operate. The company has many specialised technology advantages along with all safety and precautionary Covid-19 measures to ensure a healthy and safe workspace, it said.
It is also looking at expanding to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Coimbatore and Kochi.
The Chennai-headquartered company claims that it has achieved an occupancy of 93 per cent across all its existing centrer, its marquee clients, including Fortune 500 companies, multinationals and successful Indian start-ups.
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
Will Mansukh Mandaviya’s control over the health and chemicals and fertilizers ministries spell synergy or a ...
Companies spell out their policy wish list for green mobility to kick in
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
What do indices other than the Nifty and Sensex say about market direction? We take stock of the key levels to ...
Takeover of DHFL could impact the loan book quality and capital adequacy of combined entity
The Nifty 50 tests base at 15,635 and next is at 15,500. For Sensex, 52,000 is vital
Valuations do matter for investor returns even in new-age technology-driven companies
When finding a hospital bed proved daunting during the devastating second wave of Covid-19, the villagers of ...
The relationship between growing inequality and booming asset markets has never been this stark
But Italy are worthy winners of a wonderful football spectacle
Rasheed Kidwai’s book on the Gwalior royal family is as much a palace chronicle as it is a companion volume to ...
Chemical- free, cruelty-free sustainable beauty labels are exploding as consumers get inscreasingly conscious
Time & TideTime and Tide wait for none. P&G’s fabric care brand Tide’s new ad campaign is on this ...
Audible’s India head Shailesh Salwani on the growing market for audio books during the pandemic
According to InMobi’s State of Programmatic Mobile Video Advertising in India report, there are 356 million ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...