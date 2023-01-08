Gautam Adani may have become one of the richest person in the world but his one regret is dropping out of formal education at the age of 16.

“I was just 16 years old when I chose to give up my education and move to Mumbai. Reflecting on my life and the different turns it took, I — now — do believe that I would have benefited if I had finished college. While my early experiences made me wise, I now realise that formal education rapidly expands one’s knowledge,” he said while speaking at the 75th year celebrations of Vidya Mandir Trust Palanpur in Gujarat.

Adani said one of his most important decision was to shift from being traders to being asset-builders.

“While trading business is about short-term profit and loss — infrastructure is about capital-intensive long-term play. Not only are these two different types of businesses, but they also require completely different mindsets. It is then that I realised the real value of a company lies in creating assets,” the Adani Group chief said.

India opportunities

He told students that India will be the land of massive opportunities over the next 30-50 years. “There could be no better place than India to be an entrepreneur today. A democracy whose time has come cannot be stopped and India’s time has arrived. I firmly believe that India holds the potential to build a 100 Adani Groups,” he said.

