Reliance Industries has partnered with Canada’s Brookfield asset management and US-based Digital Reality to set up a data centre in Chennai. It will be opened next week, said the company’s Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh D Ambani.

Addressing virtually at the inaugural function of the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024, Ambani said, “Under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu has become one of the most business friendly states in the country. Therefore, I have every reason to believe it will soon become a $1 trillion economy, which is the apt slogan of this summit,” he said.

Reliance has partnered in Tamil Nadu’s growth over the years. The company has opened nearly 1,300 retail stores across the state, investing over ₹25,000 crores.

Jio has invested over ₹35,000 crores in Tamil Nadu, bringing the fruits of digital revolution to 35 million subscribers in every town and village in the state.

video message

In December, Jio completed the fastest roll out of 5G, anywhere in the world. This will enable Tamil Nadu to reap the benefits of artificial intelligence and other breakthrough fourth industrial revolution technologies, which will further accelerate its economy, he said in a video message telecast at the Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024 on Sunday.

The company has committed to making new investments in Tamil Nadu in renewable energy and green hydrogen, he said. “We shall work closely with the state government to promote sustainable development, which is necessary to save Mother Earth from the climate crisis. I am confident that the state government will support our forthcoming initiatives with viable policies,” he added.