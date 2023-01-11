Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced that it has invested over ₹40,000 crore for deploying the 5G network in Tamil Nadu.

The announcement was made during an event to announce the launch of Jio True 5G services in six cities in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirapalli, Salem, Hosur and Vellore.

"We have invested ₹40,446 crore to roll out the 5G network in TamilNadu, which will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to nearly one lakh people in the State," Hemanth Kumar Guruswamy, State Business Head, Jio TN, said at the launch event.

Speaking to businessline on the sidelines, Guruswamy said, the investment includes the entire infrastructure including optic fibre cable laying, submarine cables, telecom tower installations, spectrum and other expenses. Guruswamy said Jio commands 47 per cent of the internet traffic market share in Tamil Nadu and 45 per cent of market share among smartphone users.

Speaking at the event, Tamil Nadu IT minister T Mano Thangaraj said, the Tamil Nadu government has set a $100-billion export target by 2030 and to achieve that at least 25 lakh globally competitive talent has to be created. He added that the government is doing its bit by training people under the ICT Academy and the roll out of 5G network service will greatly benefit that initiative.

He said the State has special focus on the start-up ecosystem, and the advent of 5G services will be a boost to the start-ups that are working on new technologies such as IoT, Blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics.