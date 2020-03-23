Reliance sets up dedicated Covid-19 medical centre with BMC

Galaxy Z Flip review: An innovative head-turner of a phone
The Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has set up a dedicated 100-bed centre at Seven Hills Hospital here for patients who test positive for Covid-19.
The first-of-its-kind Covid-19 centre in India is fully funded by Reliance Foundation and includes a negative pressure room that helps prevent cross contamination and control infection, said Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) in a statement. All the beds are equipped with biomedical equipment such as ventilators, pacemakers, dialysis machines patient monitoring devices and other infrastructure, it added.
The Reliance Foundation Hospital has also offered to set up special medical facilities to quarantine travellers from notified countries and suspect cases identified through contact tracing. This will quickly augment additional facilities for isolation and treatment of infected patients.
Additionally, it will provide free meals to people in various cities in partnership with NGOs to offer livelihood relief amid the crisis, the statement said.
Reliance has built a fully-equipped isolation facility in Lodhivali, Maharashtra, and handed it over to the district authorities.
Reliance Life Sciences is importing additional test kits and consumables for effective testing, said the statement.
The conglomerate is enhancing its production capacities to produce 100,000 face-masks per day and a large number of personal protective equipment (PPE), such as suits and garments, for the nation’s health-workers. It has also announced an initial support of ₹5 crore to the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.
To ensure that everyone stays connected while at home, Jio will provide Basic JioFiber broadband connectivity (10 Mbps), wherever it is geographically feasible, without any service charges, for this period. Jio will also provide home gateway routers with a minimum refundable deposit, the statement said. For all existing JioFiber subscribers, Jio will provide double data across all plans.
Reliance will provide free fuel for all emergency service vehicles used to transport Covid-19 patients (as per lists provided by government agencies) to and from quarantine and isolation facilities, as well as for quarantined people.
All the 736 grocery stores of Reliance Retail across the country will ensure sufficient supply of essentials, including staples, fruits and vegetables, bread, breakfast cereals and other items of daily use, so that citizens need not stock up, the statement further said.
The grocery stores will remain open longer — from 7 am to 11 pm — wherever possible. It has activated order and pick-up from the storefront so that the consumers and store staff are not exposed. It will also take home delivery orders from senior citizens.
All RIL petrol retail outlets will be open to customers to ensure there is no shortage of fuel, said the statement.
Reliance will continue to pay contract and temporary workers, even if work has halted due to the crisis. For those earning below ₹30,000 per month, salaries will be paid twice a month to protect their cash flow and mitigate any overwhelming financial burden, it added.
