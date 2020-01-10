Access to Internet is a fundamental right, rules Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review within a week all orders imposing curbs in the Union Territory while holding that access to Internet is a fundamental right under Article 19 of the Constitution.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N V Ramana heard the matter.

The apex court also asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all orders of suspension of Internet. It also asked the administration to restore Internet services in all institutions providing essential services like hospitals, educational centres.

The Supreme Court asked Jammu and Kashmir administration to review all orders imposing curbs in a week and put them in public domain.

It said that Section 144 CrPC (prohibitory orders) cannot be used as tool to suppress difference of opinion. It added that magistrates, while passing prohibitory orders, should apply mind and follow doctrine of proportionality.

The verdict came on a batch of pleas which challenged curbs imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre’s abrogation of provisions of Article 370 on August 5 last year.