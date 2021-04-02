RITES, SMEC to provide consultancy for Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor

RITES, a transport infrastructure consultancy and engineering company, in consortium with SMEC International Pty Limited, signed a contract with Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (HRIDC), a Joint Venture of Government of Haryana and Ministry of Railways, for providing General Consultancy Services for Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) from Palwal to Sonepat vis Sohna, Manesar, and Kharkhoda, said a release. The contract value is about ₹72 crore (fee of ₹61 crore plus GST).

The Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor (HORC) connecting Palwal to Sonepat via Sohna, Manesar and Kharkhoda is an electrified Broad Gauge double railway line for passenger and freight traffic.

About 122 route km corridor will provide seamless connectivity to Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) at Prithala station and to Indian Railways at Palwal, Patli, Sultanpur, Asaudha and Harsana Kalan stations. The project is being funded by Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) and shall be completed in five years.

The project would help decongest Delhi by diverting goods and passenger trains not originated or destined for Delhi. It would also be beneficial to industrial and logistic hubs of Kharkhoda, Manesar and Sohna and would help develop additional hubs in the region, it added.