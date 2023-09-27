Inspired by the Lai Thai patterns of Thailand and Minangkabau designs of Indonesia, Chennai-based RmKV Silks has incorporated the elements from these designs in their Deepavali collections this year. Other than the cross-border culture; the company has also used elements of folk art and Indian heritage in its silk sarees.

Last year, RmKV Silks introduced — RmKV Naturals — a collection of handwoven Kanchipuram silk sarees that had been created using 100 per cent pure natural dyes. “For the first time, this year we have introduced some of the designs based on international patterns. Both Thailand and Indonesia share a lot of cultural similarities with India and also use silk,” Shankar Kumaraswamy, Director, RmKV Silks, told newspersons at the launch of the Deepavali 2023 collections.

In the folk art category, it has woven sarees using elements ranging from the divine motifs of Mysore Krishna, to the Minangkabau folk art, the exotic elegance of Lai Thai decorative patterns to the intricate designs of Hasse Chithra where each piece tells its own unique story.

Mysore Krishna was an inspiration from the Amba Vilas (private Darbar hall) where the cast iron pillars had Krishna’s images and sculptures. This has been used in the saree’s border and pallu, he said. “We pay homage to the rich tapestry of folk traditions. Each saree is a canvas painted with colours extracted from nature’s wonders, showcasing the beauty of indigenous dyeing techniques. These sarees are vibrant stories, reflections of the rituals and lifestyles of Asia’s diverse communities,” he said.

Indian heritage

In the Indian Heritage collection, the company has explored the artistry of various regions, from the intricate motifs of Banaras to the Bhujodi-inspired border motifs.

RmKV has celebrated the regal elegance of Corner Mango; the sophistication embodied by Kodali Karuppur; the vibrant intensity of Bhujodi saree; the cultural resonance found in Paithani and the grandeur of the traditional Meena border, he said.

The LINO Collection, which is 40 per cent lighter than a conventional Kanchipuram silk saree, was crafted from naturally dye using the LINO patented technique. The collection includes the mesmerising Viva Magenta Lino Saree, the artistic Taj Lino Varna, the intricate Lino Varna Butta Saree, the graceful Lino Floral Varna and and the classic Lino Varna, he said.

The cost of the silk sarees range from ₹25,000 to ₹60,000, he said.