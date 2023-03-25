The Registrar of Companies (ROC), Chennai, on Friday conducted a raid at the registered office of an audit firm Kanakkupillai.com registered as Govche India Pvt Ltd, which has been involved in forging and creating fake documents for incorporation of around 1,500 companies across the country. This includes the recently defaulted illegal deposit mobilisation companies like Aarudhra Gold and its group of companies, said sources.

The ROC is empowered to conduct search and seizure operations under Section 209 of the Companies Act, 2013.

The ROC and his team of ICLS Officers from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs conducted the search and seizure operations from 4 pm in the registered office of Govche India Pvt Ltd running a web portal “Kanakkupillai.com” at West Karikalan street in Adambakkam.

The team also searched the residential address of the Chartered Accountant K Kiruthiga in the city, who has signed and certified the fake documents in the incorporation forms for registration of around 1,500 Companies and working on behalf of Kanakkupillai.com, said sources.

