Salem’s Sona College of Technology and Vee Technologies tackle Covid-19 with ‘Corona-Scan’ and ‘Corona-Support’ apps

Oppo Reno 3 Pro review: Playing the camera game
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Engineering students of Sona College of Technology, Salem, and engineers of Vee Technologies, Bengaluru, a business process management company, have developed ‘Corona-Scan’ and ‘Corona-Support’ apps in response to the Covid-19 crisis.
The first of these, ‘Corona-Scan’ pro-actively allows public health officials to map individuals who are in close proximity with a possibly infected or active Corona Virus patient, says a press release from Sona.
The second, a corresponding user app, ‘Corona-Support’ asks the public for their voluntary registration. If an individual tests positive, a voluntary status update can be entered in the app, helping health authorities and experts tracking the spread of the virus get accurate information.
The ‘Corona-Support’ app is intended to be of immense value to anyone wishing to protect the community from further spread.
“The third-year engineering students of Sona College of Technology -- Bernotsha, Aravind Kumar and Naveen Kumar -- under the guidance of Prof Akilandeswari J and the engineering team of Vee Technologies, have developed the app pair ‘Corona-Scan’ and ‘Corona-Support’. This will go a long way to contain spread of Covid-19,” said Chocko Valliappa, CEO, Vee Technologies, who thought of the idea.
By tracking and recording people within three to five metres every two minutes, the ‘Corona-Scan’ app generates live data of people in close proximity to one another. By mapping people who may have been infected and risk infecting others, public health officials can identify and take appropriate action to connect with them over the phone and keep them under observation, isolation or recommend testing. The ‘Corona-Scan’ app identifies how many times an individual has been in close proximity to the infected person in the designated period, explains Valliappa.
Inviting government and society to help adoption of these apps Valliappa said, “The success of the two apps lies in rapidly growing the number of users voluntarily. More the number of users the better the chances of breaking the chain of community spread. We invite organisations willing to associate with us in taking this message forward and adoption of this app.”
While the ‘Corona-Scan’ app will be available to public health officials, the ‘Corona-Support’ app,which can soon be downloaded from Play Store, can run on any smartphone active on a mobile data network. The simple registration only seeks the name and phone number of the individual who voluntarily downloads the app, explains Valliappa. Sona has submitted the development of these apps to the national innovation challenge.
Not that much stands out on this nice and very middle-of-the-road smartphone but it has a nice set of cameras ...
Those who have recovered from mental illness need to be mainstreamed
Her life is a drive off the beaten track, and it has not been easy
Telemedicine and IT-enabled healthcare systems are making distance treatment a reality in rural Rajasthan
Planning to buy a house? We take you through the decision-making process, show you the hidden costs you need ...
But the impact of the ongoing corona crisis can delay the anticipated price rise: ANAROCK Chairman
Indices ended on a positive note last week, but there are many hurdles ahead
Scheme has fared better than the BSE 200 TRI and the Nifty 100 TRI in volatile markets
As the world struggles to blunt a new deadly virus, the foot soldiers in the battle to eradicate an old foe — ...
Painter and photographer Jyoti Bhatt’s collection of portraits captures a generation of illustrious artists ...
They charm visitors but also double as toothpicks for crocodiles at this Odisha national park
Associating universal maladies with other people is an age-old habit; the fact is, germs don’t carry ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...