Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 has garnered over ₹100 crore in net box office collections within the first two days of its release. As per trade analysts, the movie garnered ₹103.75 crore in terms of net collections at the domestic box office cumulatively on Sunday and Monday.

This was the highest grossing Monday for a Hindi flick.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, in a post on X, said, “Tiger 3 hits the ball out of the park on Monday,” adding that the two-day total crossed the ₹100 crore-mark. The movie earned a total of ₹59.25 crore on Monday, out of which the Hindi version earned about ₹58 crore, while the Tamil and Telugu version earned ₹1.25 crore each. The flick had net collections of ₹44.5 crore on the opening day.

“Tiger 3 went on an overdrive on Day 2 in Delhi, UP, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh,” he added.

This is the third flick to cross ₹100 crore in net collections in 2023, after SRK-starrer flicks Jawan and Pathaan, trade analysts noted.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and also starring Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, the film was released on Sunday on the festive occasion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is a sequel to the 2017 film “Tiger Zinda Hai”. The advance booking for the film opened on November 5.