Sangita Reddy is FICCI President

Sangita Reddy, Joint Managing Director, Apollo Hospitals Group, has taken over as the President of industry chamber FICCI for 2019-20. She succeeds Sandip Somany, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, HSIL. The Walt Disney Company APAC President and Star & Disney India Chairman Uday Shankar has been elevated as Senior Vice-President of the chamber, and Sanjiv Mehta, Chairman and Managing Director, HUL, has taken charge as as Vice- President, the chamber said in a statement. PTI