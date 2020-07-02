News

Sanjay Raghuraman is new CEO of Kalyan Jewellers

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on July 02, 2020 Published on July 02, 2020

Sanjay Raghuraman, CEO, Kalyan Jewellers

Thrissur-based Kalyan Jewellers has strengthened its leadership team by appointing the company’s first CEO and inducted two new directors. It has promoted Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Raghuraman to the post of CEO.

The company has appointed ex-Shoppers Stop CEO Salil Nair and ex-L&K Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Anil Nair as additional directors on the board.

The company has four independent directors with banking and financial sector expertise. With these new appointments, Kalyan Jewellers’ board will include both retail and marketing expertise, says a company press release.

Published on July 02, 2020
gems and jewellery
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Delhi government launches country’s first ‘plasma bank’ to treat Covid-19 patients