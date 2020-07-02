Sanjay Raghuraman is new CEO of Kalyan Jewellers

Thrissur-based Kalyan Jewellers has strengthened its leadership team by appointing the company’s first CEO and inducted two new directors. It has promoted Chief Operating Officer Sanjay Raghuraman to the post of CEO.

The company has appointed ex-Shoppers Stop CEO Salil Nair and ex-L&K Saatchi & Saatchi CEO Anil Nair as additional directors on the board.

The company has four independent directors with banking and financial sector expertise. With these new appointments, Kalyan Jewellers’ board will include both retail and marketing expertise, says a company press release.