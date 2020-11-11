News

SC questions Maharashtra govt over Arnab case, says matter pertains to personal liberty

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 11, 2020 Published on November 11, 2020

In this case, if constitutional court’s do not interfere today, we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably: Justice Chandrachud

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the Maharashtra government over the 2018 abetment to suicide case against journalist Arnab Goswami and said that it would be a travesty of justice if personal liberty of a person is curtailed like this.

A vacation bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee asked the state whether there was any need for custodial interrogation of Goswami as the issue pertains to personal liberty.

More
SC to hear Arnab’s bail plea on Wednesday, Alibaug court reserves order on cops’ appeal
 

The bench observed that Indian democracy is extraordinarily resilient and the Maharashtra government must ignore all this (Arnab’s taunt on TV).

Whatever be his ideology, least I don’t even watch his channel, but if in this case constitutional court’s do not interfere today, we are travelling the path of destruction undeniably, Justice Chandrachud said, adding, the point is can you deny personal liberty of a person on these allegations .

The top court is hearing Goswami’s plea seeking interim bail in the case of alleged abetment to suicide of an interior designer in 2018.

Goswami has challenged the Bombay High Court’s November 9 order refusing to grant him and two others interim bail in the case and asked them to move the trial court for relief.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 11, 2020
Supreme Court of India
Maharashtra
freedom of the press
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.