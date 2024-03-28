The School of Economics at University of Hyderabad (UoH) is hosting the 64th annual Indian Society of Labour Economics (ISLE) conference from March 29-31, 2024.

The themes for the year’s conference are Gig and Platform Work, Growth and Employment, and Care Economy and Labour Market. The three days of the meeting would feature a wide array of intellectual activity comprising paper presentations, six panellist lectures, and sixteen parallel panel discussions around the main themes.

There is an anticipated gathering of over 1,200 delegates from various corners of the world. Former Governor of RBI, C. Rangarajan, the chief guest of the conference, will give the Inaugural address on the first day of the conference.

The event also includes lectures and talks by esteemed economists and academicians such as Professor Maitreesh Ghatak of LSE, Professor Emeritus of JNU, Deepak Nayyar, Senior Economist at ILO Uma Rani, Upendra Baxi, and Lord Meghnad Desai to name a few, according to a release.