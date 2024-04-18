Ananth Technologies Founder, CEO and Chairman Pavuluri Subba Rao has been conferred with the ‘Aryabhatta Award’ instituted by the Aeronautical Society of India (ASI). He was also presented with ASI’s ‘Distinguished Fellow’ title.

He received the award recognition of Rao’s “tremendous lifetime contribution to the promotion of astronautics in India.”

A former ISRO scientist, Rao incorporated Ananth Technologies Limited in 1992 to indigenously design and develop some of the country’s most sophisticated avionics for ISRO and the Defence sector.

The Hyderabad-based company employs over 1,600 people across its three Centres of Excellence in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Thiruvananthapuram.

ATL has supplied key components and technologies to 98 satellites and 78 launch vehicles for Indian space programmes.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit