Krishna Ella, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, has been awarded the prestigious Dean’s medal by the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

The award was presented to Ella by Dean Ellen J. MacKenzie during Bloomberg School’s Convocation Ceremony on May 22, 2024, in Baltimore, Maryland for his ``exceptional leadership, enduring vision and contribution to improving public health,’‘ the Hyderabad-based company said in a release on Friday.

“John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health acknowledges Dr Ella’s pioneering work, remarkable influence, and determination to develop an indigenous, innovative, and safe vaccine focused on global public health,’‘ the release said.

The medal is the School’s highest honour, reserved for outstanding public health researchers and practitioners who demonstrate exceptional leadership in safeguarding and improving public health.

“I acknowledge this medal as a global recognition of India’s scientific excellence, and dedicate this medal to Bharat, which has shown remarkable success by advancing science and R&D, to our exemplary team of scientists, and the results of our strong commitment to the public,’‘ Krishna Ella said after receiving the award.

Under Ella’s guidance, Bharat Biotech manufactured the first indigenous rotavirus vaccine (Rotavac), the first WHO-prequalified Typhoid conjugate vaccine (Tybar TCV®) and the Japanese Encephalitis Vaccine, JENVAC. It is commendable that these vaccines are available to the poorest countries at low cost, saving thousands of lives for the poorest children worldwide.

Covaxin development

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Bharat Biotech developed Covaxin, India’s first Indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, in a record time, conducting the largest-ever human clinical trials and peer-reviewed by world-leading medical journals.

Covaxin has been instrumental in the country’s vision of self-reliance in and the fight against the virus, demonstrating significant efficacy and safety. The vaccine has been distributed globally, reinforcing Ella’s commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and innovation worldwide. He now serves as the President of the Indian Vaccine Manufacturers’ Association (IVMA)/

Innovative vaccine research

Bharat Biotech is developing promising vaccines against Cholera, Malaria, Tuberculosis, Chikungunya, Zika, S. ParatyphiA, S. Typhimurium, S. Enteritidis, etc., which are in crucial clinical trial phases.