Covid-19 incubation period can be 1 to 34 days: Study

Researchers at Trinity College, Dublin has revised the estimation of the Covid-19 incubation period — the period between exposure to an infection and the appearance of the first symptoms.

They wrote in their study that the incubation period can be between one and 34 days. Earlier, the estimates ranged from four to seven days.

Currently, health administrations across the globe are following the incubation period of maximum 14 days.

Banka and Comiskey, researchers of the study, cautioned that the incubation period may be longer than initially estimated. Hence, a detailed surveillance of self-isolation periods and other protective measures is now needed.

The pre-print version of the study was published in the journal medRxiv.

The team analysed five databases, including CINAHL, MEDLINE, PUBMED, EMBASE, ASSIA, and Global Index Medicus for studies published between January 1 and July 27, 2020.

The researchers believe that it is important to maintain an up-to-date estimate of the SARS-CoV-2 incubation period as the virus continues to spread so that mitigation strategies can be revised accordingly.

“There is an ongoing need for detailed surveillance on the timing of self-isolation periods and related measures protecting communities as incubation periods maybe longer,” concludes the team.