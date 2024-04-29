Krishna M Ella, Co-Founder, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech has taken over as President of the Indian Vaccine Manufacturers Association (IVMA) for a two-year period from April, 2024.

Ella takes over the Presidency from Adar C Poonawala who held the post from 2019 to March, 2024. For the current two-year term, Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E assumes the role of Vice President, T. Srinivas, CFO of Bharat Biotech, will be Treasurer and Harshavardhan, will continue as Director General of IVMA, according to a release.

“Vaccines are the vital pillar of global health and the IVMA mission is to ensure that every individual, regardless of where they live, has access to life-saving immunisations,” Ella said in release.

“Innovation, sustainability and equity are the foundations of our collective vision and I am pleased to serve IVMA along with its distinguished members and contribute to its vision to protect and enhance public health in India and the Developing World.”

He emphasised the need to support African nations’ public health vision by IVMA members and also urged to formulate policies and regulations in line with WHO and USFDA, which will help the industry to be not only globally competitive but also fortify India’s vision to boost the level playing field world-over in preventive care.

Under Ellas’s leadership, the IVMA aims to fortify collaboration between vaccine manufacturers, researchers and policymakers to accelerate the development of new vaccines and improve production processes. Most importantly fostering the growth of startups, industry-academia, as well as Public-Private- Partnerships.

IVMA is a non-government apex organisation, not-for-profit, industry-led and industry-managed organisation, playing a proactive role in the Indian healthcare development process articulating the views and concerns of the industry, to create and sustain an encouraging environment for the development of immunisation using vaccines in India, creating a partnership between industry and Government.