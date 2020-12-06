COVID-19 vaccine immunity may last up to 3 months: Study

Vivo V20Pro: Five cameras and a beautiful sunset
The third in a series brings more photography smarts and a better processor but doesn’t quite outdo its ...
A new study claims that the immunity developed after the intake of the coronavirus vaccine can last up to 90 days or three months. However, a high proportion of people will likely attain immunity.
The study, published in the journal New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group, stated that vaccine immunity is not fully understood. Health experts said in the paper that the duration of “natural or vaccine-induced immunity is not yet fully understood.”
They wrote: “Based on the variability in the data and differential responses in the population we conservatively estimate that a protective immune response after SARS-CoV-2 infection or vaccination may last for 90 days.”
Researchers also assessed 37 asymptomatic people in the Wanzhou District of China. They then compared their antibodies to 37 symptomatic patients.
The researchers found people without symptoms had a weaker antibody response than those with symptoms.
Within eight weeks, 81 per cent of the asymptomatic people saw a reduction in neutralizing antibodies, compared with 62 per cent of symptomatic patients. Additionally, antibodies fell to undetectable levels in 40 per cent of asymptomatic people, compared with 12.9 per cent of symptomatic people.
