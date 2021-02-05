Deep ocean mission: NIOT’s crawler set to go 6 km deep next month

The Finance Minister announced (in her Budget speech) allocation of ₹4,000 crore to India’s long-planned ‘deep ocean mission’. As though in celebration, the research body engaged in the mission is sending next month a home-made crawler 6 km down into the Indian ocean, to see how it works.

“It is for a locomotion test,” says G Ananda Ramadass, Director, National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai.

The machine, developed at NIOT, is good to go. When it dives down, scientists onboard the ship on the surface waters will see how it moves.

The ocean bed is extremely soft, even greasy. The machine moves on tracks, like a battle tank, but has several buoys that keep pulling it up, so that it doesn’t get mired in the greasy bed. The idea is to master ‘driving’ the vehicle on the ocean floor.

When scientists learn how to do this, they will be ready to onboard a spherical, 80mm-thick, titanium capsule that can accommodate three men. At those depths, the capsule is subjected to intense pressure from all sides – 600 bars, or, 600 times the atmospheric pressure that we feel on our bodies here.

The capsule is the ocean equivalent of the crew module of space of the Gaganyaan mission. It has been informally ‘samudrayaan’, and can detached from the crawler and nose around the ocean depths.

Also read Proposal of seaweed park in TN gets a thumbs up from industry

While the capsule is being developed in collaboration with India’s space agency, ISRO, a mock version of it, made of steel, is being readied, to test many other subsystems, such as power sources (lithium polymer batteries), life support systems, oxygen generator, carbon dioxide scrubber, connecters, cables, and thrusters. This clone will be downed to about 500 meters sometime later this year, in order to test the equipment.

All these activities have been happening for some years. “We have been on research project-mode; now we will be on mission-mode,” Ramadass told BusinessLine. He said with the announcement of a funded mission, researchers will now work with specific targets, both in terms of objectives and timelines.

India (like a few other countries such as the US, Russia and China) is interested in the deep oceans for many reasons. First, the ocean beds offer opportunities to mine polymetallic nodules, the potato-like clumps that contain a variety of metals such as copper, nickel, cobalt and manganese.

NCPOR to hire AUVs

Meanwhile, another government body under the Ministry of Earth Sciences that is also engaged in deep sea exploration, the National Centre for Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), headquartered in Goa, will also dive deep into the oceans.

M Ravichandran, Director, NCPOR, told this newspaper the Centre would hire “a swarm of AUV (autonomous underwater vehicles)” and send them down 4 km in another area of Indian ocean, east of Madagascar, to check out marine life and minerals hydrothermal vents.

The International Seabed Authority, the Jamaica-based UN body, has given license to India to explore in a 10,000 sq km area. NCPOR has identified an area of about 100 sq km as being rich in hydrothermal vents. These are openings in the ocean floor, that occur mostly in the mountainous ocean floors, out of which hot, mineral rich water flows out.

Looking for these vents in the ocean floor is like trying to find a “needle in the ocean”, Ravichandran said.

The vent regions are rich in very unique life forms, that make their food from hydrogen sulphide—there is no sunlight there for photosynthesis, which typically starts a food cycle.

While there, NCPOR will also look for minerals.

These activities have been planned long ago, but the funded National Mission will “definitely accelerate” them, Ravichandran said.