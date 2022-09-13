DFE Pharma opens Centre of Excellence in Hyderabad

DFE Pharma, a provider of pharma and nutraceutical excipient solutions, opened its new Closer to the Formulator (C2F), a Center of Excellence, in the Genome Valley here.

The C2F helps pharmaceutical companies to shorten the time from concept to finished commercial product through its expertise in all phases of pharmaceutical development. The cutting-edge 1,200 sq m laboratory facilities of the C2F center are equipped with the latest technology and staffed by highly experienced scientists.

"With our C2F center, based at a prime location in the pharma and life sciences hub Genome Valley, we can help pharmaceutical and nutraceutical companies progress their projects faster and further. Through our capabilities we not only support our customers to develop high-quality products but also improve their efficiencies," Martti Hedman, CEO of DFE Pharma, said in a release.

“We aim to closely work with our customers to help them develop new ideas, together we address their challenges using our expertise in the latest pharmaceutical trends,” said Anilkumar Gandhi, Director, C2F Center of Excellence. “The capabilities offered through the center could reduce the time to launch a product, without compromising quality, while reducing the number of development assays and therefore decreasing formulation spending.”