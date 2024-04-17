SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is likely to meet India’s top space technology entrepreneurs in New Delhi when he visits the country later this week.

Government authorities have reached out to the founders of a few key space-tech start-ups that have achieved scale, as it plans to facilitate their meeting with Musk, businessline has learnt. Dhruva Aerospace, Skyroot, Galaxeye, and Agnikul Cosmos are among the mature space-tech start-ups in India.

The date for the meeting, tentatively planned for April 21 or22, would be finalised by Wednesday night, one of the founders said. “Things are still sketchy at the moment, and we are not clear how much time we will get,” the entrepreneur added.

“The nature of the meeting is still not clear but the understanding is that Mr Musk is keen to get a sense of the overall innovation ecosystem here in India and the meeting will be towards that,” another space-tech executive said.

Musk and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to meet on April 21-22, as the former confirmed through a post on social media platform X, which he owns.

While it is unclear whether Tesla will make an announcement about its India entry, topics such as India’s technology ecosystem and opportunities to collaborate on Musk’s satellite business Starlink are on the agenda.

