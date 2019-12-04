European Molecular Biology Organisation selects three Indian scientists for its Global Investigator Network Programme

Building environment models with multimodal data
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
Three Indian scientists have been selected to join the European Molecular Biology Organisation’s (EMBO) recently launched Global Investigator Network Programme that is designed to support life scientists who are in the early stages of establishing independent laboratories, to have access to career-enhancing training and networking opportunities.
The scientists selected are: Jyothilakshmi Vadassery of National Institute of Plant Genome Research, Dimple Notani of National Centre for Biological Sciences, Bengaluru, and Santosh Chauhan of Institute of Life Sciences, Bhubaneswar.
The Programme covers life scientists who have, within the last six years, started their own laboratory in India and Singapore, which are Associate Member States of European Molecular Biology Conference (EMBC) or in Chile and Taiwan, which are covered by a cooperation agreement with it. In all, nine scientists from the four countries have been selected for the programme this year.
The benefits of the programme include training in leadership and research integrity; small grants, for example for making visits to Europe to start or continue collaborations, or for attending or organizing regional or international scientific meetings; and financial support for joint lab meetings and lab retreats, publications or childcare.
The emphasis of the programme is on creating a local network of young group leaders and strengthening cross-continental connections with scientists in Europe, in particular the EMBO Young Investigators and Installation Grantees.
To this end, the Global Investigators will be invited to attend the biennial Global Investigator Meeting, together with other members of the EMBO community.
This first group of Global Investigators will begin the programme in January 2020 and receive support from EMBO for a total of four years. Applications are accepted annually by June 1, with the next call opening in March 2020.
Welcoming the first batch of Global Investigators, EMBO Director, Maria Leptin, said, “Through the network we want to enable these researchers to develop and maintain strong connections with the life science community in Europe and beyond.” (India Science Wire)
Twitter handle: @ndpsr
Name of the company: AmbeeSet up in: 2017Based in: Bengaluru Founder: Akshay Joshi, Madhusudan Anand and ...
The best outcome of COP25 from India’s perspective could be the framing of rules for carbon trading
A technology that cools, heats and generates power simultaneously could maximise energy efficiency
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
In the backdrop of Karvy's suspension by SEBI, Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities, talks about what ...
Tier-2/3 city properties are being promoted; but risks may not outweigh returns
On Monday, the rupee (INR) strengthened marginally as it closed the session at 71.66 versus its previous day ...
Insurance policies with a saving component (endowment or money-back plans) are of two types — participating ...
In poetry pocketbooks, grand ruins and glorious plazas, strains of music and fizzy colas, the country has ...
American writer of children’s books and graphic artist Dav Pilkey on making children laugh — and read
Painter Manu Parekh, who has just turned 80, on faith, flowers and his unwavering admiration for Varanasi
All eyes are on the fashion industry, not for the latest trends and collections, but for its increasingly ...
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...
Fee hike can hit students of low-income groups
The fees for the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) in Management at the Indian Institute of ...
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...