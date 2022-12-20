Google at its annual conference in India announced working with pharmacists on an AI-powered machine-learning model to decipher notes and prescriptions written by doctors.

We've started working on the complex process of identifying what's written on medical prescriptions by building an assistive model to digitise it, using AI, for medical healthcare professionals.#GoogleForIndiapic.twitter.com/XD8YwJ6HBr — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

According to a Google spokesperson quoted by 9to5Google in its report, the feature is not set for public launch yet and is being treated as a research prototype.

“We announced today a state-of-the-art AI and machine learning model that can identify and even highlight medicines within handwritten prescriptions. This will act as an assistive technology for digitizing handwritten medical documents by augmenting the humans in the loop, such as pharmacists. However, no decision will be made solely based on the output provided by this technology,” Google said in its blog post.

As per the TechCrunch report, the feature will allow users to capture a picture of a prescription or upload one from the photo library. Once the image is processed, the app detects and highlights the medicines mentioned in the note.

The company is said to be working on a single unified model to cover more than 100 Indian languages for both speech and text.

