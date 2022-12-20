YouTube creators contributed over ₹10,000 crore to India’s GDP in 2021 and supported over 7,50,000 full-time equivalent jobs, according to a study by Oxford Economics. As per reports, YouTube creators in 2020 contributed ₹6,800 crore to the country’s GDP and supported the equivalent of 6,83,900 jobs.

The report came to light at the Google for India event, which surveyed 5,633 YouTube creators of all sizes, 4,021 users, and 523 businesses across different sectors.

“We are delighted that YouTube’s creative ecosystem continues to power India’s creator economy, supporting new jobs and opportunities across the length and breadth of the country,” said Ajay Vidyasagar, YouTube’s Director of South, Southeast Asia, and APAC Emerging Markets.

The platform is testing an AI/ML-enabled solution called Aloud to translate and dub videos in various regional languages, a feature currently available to a small group of healthcare providers.

The video streaming platform announced an expansion of efforts to work with healthcare institutions, including Narayana, Manipal, Medanta, and Shalby, to provide content about over 100 medical conditions across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Gujarati, Bengali, and English.

