Scientists at the Indian Institute of Science’s Materials Research Centre (MRC) have pioneered the development of a novel nanozyme capable of effectively degrading toxic chemicals in industrial wastewater under sunlight.

Enzymes, vital for catalysing biological reactions, have long been challenged by issues such as sensitivity to damage, complex production processes, high costs, and impractical recycling.

Mass-producing natural enzymes, like laccase, extracted from fungi, are both costly and time-consuming, and their temperature-sensitive nature necessitates storage at extremely low temperatures.

Innovation

In response, the MRC research team crafted a platinum-based nanozyme, NanoPtA, that mimics the function of natural oxidases. This innovative nanozyme can be converted into a powdered form for industrial applications, is highly specific in substrate breakdown and remains robust across varying pH and temperature conditions.

In experimental trials, NanoPtA demonstrated remarkable efficiency in degrading common water pollutants like phenols and dyes within minutes when exposed to sunlight.

Furthermore, it exhibited outstanding stability, maintaining its effectiveness for up to 75 days at room temperature and remaining viable for over six months under similar conditions, explained Subinoy Rana, Assistant Professor at MRC and corresponding author of the paper published in Nanoscale.

Beyond wastewater treatment, the nanozyme also holds promise in healthcare applications. Researchers tested its ability to oxidise neurotransmitters such as dopamine and adrenaline, offering a potential diagnostic tool for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases, including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and cardiac arrest, said Rohit Kapila, first author and PhD student at MRC, IISc.

Looking ahead, the team aims to patent this breakthrough nanozyme, believing it can be readily produced on an industrial scale. They are also exploring cost-effective alternatives to platinum for the nanozyme complex.