Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Microsoft signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support space tech start-ups across the country with technology tools and platforms, go-to-market support, and mentoring to help them scale and become enterprise-ready.

Additionally, the collaboration will strengthen ISRO’s vision of harnessing the market potential of the most promising tech innovators and entrepreneurs in the country. “Through this tie-up, the space tech start-ups identified by ISRO will be onboarded onto the Microsoft for Start-ups Founders Hub platform, which supports start-ups at every stage of their journey from idea to becoming a unicorn,” said the company in a statement.

Analysis and processing

S Somanath, Chairman, ISRO said, “ISRO’s collaboration with Microsoft will greatly benefit space tech start-ups in their analysis and processing of vast amounts of satellite data for various applications, using cutting-edge methods such as AI, machine learning and deep learning. The Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub is a useful platform for bringing together start-ups and providers of technology solutions to support the national space technology ecosystem.”

Through Microsoft for Start-ups Founders Hub, space-tech start-up founders in India will have free access to the tech tools, and resources they need to build and run their businesses. This includes technical support to build and scale on Azure, developer and productivity tools, including GitHub Enterprise, visual studio enterprise, and Microsoft 365, and access to smart analytics with Power BI and Dynamics 365.

“Space tech start-ups in India are playing a significant role in advancing the country’s space capabilities with the power of technology. Through our technology tools, platforms and mentorship opportunities, we are deeply committed to empowering space tech start-ups in the country to drive cutting-edge innovation and accelerate scientific discovery,” said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

Entrepreneurs options

Microsoft will give space tech entrepreneurs access to technology as well as mentoring support in a variety of fields, including space engineering, cloud technologies, product and design, funding, and sales and marketing. Additionally, Microsoft and ISRO will work together to plan thought-leadership and knowledge-sharing sessions for entrepreneurs with professionals in the space business. The partnership will also give entrepreneurs options to sell their products through Microsoft channels and the market, go-to-market strategies, and technical assistance.