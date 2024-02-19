The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Sahyadri Farms are poised to transform agriculture through advanced satellite technology and data analytics. This partnership promises to transform traditional farming practices, enhance crop health monitoring, predict weather patterns and optimise resource management.

After an MoU was signed between the Sahyadri and ISRO last year, the execution plan will be decided on Thursday. One of the key areas of focus is the exploration of climate-compatible grape varieties. This research is essential for ensuring the sustainability and resilience of viticulture in the face of climate change. Ongoing research and innovative practices in this field are driving the grape industry forward, offering a glimpse into a more sustainable future, according to Sahyadri Farms.

Significant step

ISRO’s forthcoming satellite dedicated to agriculture crop health and monitoring is a significant step in this direction. This initiative aligns with the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, a crop insurance scheme aimed at providing financial support to farmers. The satellite’s launch is expected to provide farmers with valuable insights and data-driven solutions, enabling them to make informed decisions and increase productivity.

According to Sahyadri, the collaboration between Sahyadri Farms and ISRO signifies a shift towards a more sustainable and tech-driven agricultural sector. By embracing innovation, this pioneering effort is not only securing food security but also promoting ecological balance.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit