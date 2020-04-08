LiFi technology to monitor Covid-19 patients

Allowing glaciers to retreat will be nothing less than a Himalayan blunder
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
In the fight against Covid-19, a city-based innovator has come up with a LiFi (Light Fidelity) technology-based communication solution — believed to be a first of its kind globally — for hospitals handling coronavirus patients.
Nav Wireless Technology Pvt Ltd adopts LiFi technology to transmit crucial patient data, such as ventilator reading, temperature, etc, using a wireless data transfer through LED lights. It is seen as a big breakthrough for medical teams who get exposed — even with protective gear — because of repeated visits to monitor patients.
The company has received clearance from Ahmedabad’s Civil Hospital to cover 1,200 beds that are earmarked exclusively for Covid-19 cases. The device is a plug-n-play LED light with a LiFi-enabled chip inside it and a USB dongle that can be connected to a machine.
“It uses light as a medium to transmit and receive information. With this technology, we try to reduce risk for doctors and medical teams. They keep monitoring key parameters of ventilators and other medical instruments at regular intervals because of which they get exposed to patients frequently. With this technology they don’t need not visit the patient so frequently. It minimises the risk of spread of the virus to doctors and nurses,” Hardik Soni, Co-founder & CTO, Nav Wireless Technology, told BusinessLine.
LiFi technology is considered safer and greener compared to the existing modes of WiFi communication, telecom tower-based communication or LAN network. Due to the risk involved with radio-magnetic waves through the existing technologies, they are often not used in critical areas or ICUs. No WiFi or mobile phones are allowed near Covid-19 patients, thereby making remote monitoring of the patients almost impossible.
“We don’t use any radio signal or electro-magnetic waves to transmit the data,” explains Soni. The medical equipment transmits the data and the light receives it, and the reverse also is possible. All the patient data generated is secure as no one can get inside the network, unlike the risk in a WiFi network.
Apart from data information, the device will also provide communication support for patients to remotely connect with their relatives as well as for nurses with the doctors.
“There are patients who may want to connect with their relatives in this critical time for motivation. Since mobiles aren’t allowed, , we have created a network for Covid patients to communicate using LiFi technology without any physical network. Relatives can speak to patients sitting at a distance of about 300 metres within the hospital premises. Similar infrastructure will be available at the other end too,” he says.
For doctors and medical teams, there is a VOIP-like communication through LiFi. Nursing staff can connect with an outside doctor giving an update on the patient status. Currently, the nursing staff rush out and dial the doctor. But with a mic installed beside the bed, they can transmit the information directly to the concerned doctor team immediately. “We have configured the system in such a way that the mic at each bed is connected to the designated medical team or department. So when a nurse transmits a message, it reaches the concerned team directly,” says Soni.
Tests have been conducted successfully and 1,200 installations are likely to begin from next week and will be completed within three days.
“We are currently getting all the hardware ready. There are some difficulties due to logistics and manufacturing of important parts such as PCBs. Now that we have the order from Civil Hospital, we can ask OEMs to start factories. We are sourcing everything locally so everything is made in India,” says Soni. He adds that the entire project is part of the company’s CSR and hence it will not charge the hospital.
“We are also open to help other hospitals in other States replicate this technology to minimise the risk,” he says.
A shrinking glacial mass could compromise our water and energy security, cautions a TERI study
Urban waste pickers deliver an essential service without government support or recognition
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
The recent pandemic has caught everyone by surprise. It’s effects have already demolished the revenues of the ...
Can states provide MGNREGA workers for support?
Interest on the EPF account balance is credited annually after the end of the financial year, generally, at ...
Amid all the turmoil in the market, the Hindustan Unilever (HUL) stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,323.45 last ...
Even as otherequity schemes plummeted, pharma MFs contained the fall to a large extent
The havoc wreaked by Covid-19 is still to be measured, but its disruptive impact on industry and livelihoods ...
As the world ponders the shape that a post-Covid-19 world will take, there is little doubt that much pain lies ...
The Clinician scientist on vaccines being tested for Covid-19, and whether a lockdown is really what India ...
As residents stay indoors and migrants leave for their home towns, Delhi looks like a ghost town
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
What books can stimulate your thinking, during these unprecedented times?
The transformation will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The founder of Advertising Avenues will be remembered as an indulgent parent to the brands he brought up
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...
This, even as DGFT bans export of hydroxychloroquine
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...