Svaya Robotics, in association with DRDO Labs - Research and Development Establishment, Pune and Defence Bio-engineering & Electro Medical Laboratory, Bangalore, has developed the country’s first quadruped robot and a wearable exo-skeleton.

“Currently, these robots are being imported from the USA and Switzerland to meet our Defence requirements,” a Svaya Robotics statement said.

Sateesh Reddy, Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister and former chairman, DRDO, visited Svaya Robotics development facility in Hyderabad and reviewed the development projects at the startup.

“The quadruped robot can navigate difficult terrains to provide remote reconnaissance and inspection facility for the defence and security forces. The exo-skeleton suits Indian soldiers anthropometry and augments soldier strength for walking long distances without fatigue and lifting heavy loads with ease,” Vijay R. Seelam, founder and Managing Director of Svaya Robotics, said.

Both are dual-use robots and have multiple use cases in both Industry and healthcare.

