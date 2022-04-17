Telangana to launch SpaceTech Framework in Metaverse

In a first-of-its-kind attempt in the government sector, the Telangana Government is to launch its SpaceTech Framework in Metaverse on Monday.

The Framework, aimed at making the State a one-stop-shop for space technology, will encourage private participation in the space industry.

“We are going to tap the opportunity after the Union government introduced reforms in this space,” a senior officials of the IT Ministry said.

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant, Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Somnath and Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao would take part in the event, where the bulk of the participants would join in Metaverse.

“A space-themed metaverse environment has been custom developed along with custom avtars of the key dignitaries for the launch event,” the official said.

“The attendees will join the event using their avtars and interact with the fellow participants – all in Metaverse,” he said.

The media representatives covering the event will also join the proceedings in the virtual space.