This IIT-Madras team has a way to kill the hum in gas engines

Prime Venture leads ₹11.35-crore seed round in Sunstone Eduversity
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Undesirable oscillations experienced in certain type of common gas turbines used by power plants and aircraft engines have always worried their developers.
Globally, the gas turbine industry loses as much as $1 billion annually due to downtime for turbine inspection and replacement of damaged parts due to such thermo-acoustic oscillations.
Some of the early-generation rockets used for satellite launches or space travel exploded in space because of such ruinously large sound oscillations-triggered thermal fluctuations in combustors.
Now, a team of researchers, led by RI Sujith, Professor in the Department of Aerospace Engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, may have found a way to ‘quench’ such humming.
“Inside a gas turbine using can combustors, the flickering flames produce a continuous sound, which travel as sound waves to the boundary of the container and reflect back to amplify the flames further. This continuous cross-talk between the sound waves and the flames over a period of time becomes unmanageable leading to temporary shutdown of the turbine. This elusive hum has been troubling the gas turbine industry for quite some time,” said Sujith.
Now, the IIT research team, which includes Sujith’s research students, has proposed a unique method to quench this thermo-acoustic oscillations. In a recent paper published in the journal Chaos, the researchers showed that when two combustors exhibiting thermo-acoustic oscillations are coupled through a single connecting tube of appropriate dimensions (that is, length and diameter), the cross-talking of these oscillations leads to the simultaneous quenching of their amplitudes, through a phenomenon known as amplitude death.
The absence of large amplitude oscillations during amplitude death is a desirable operating condition for the combustor, providing an environment for healthy operation, the scientists argued.
“Imagine two suspended bridges side by side. If vehicles are passing on these bridges continuously, the bridges may flutter, leading to a bumpy motion experienced by all passing vehicles. But these bridges can be connected in such a manner that they cancel each other’s oscillation,” said Sujith.
“Although the concept of amplitude death has been known, it has mostly been shown in theoretical studies and also in simple experiments involving oscillators such as metronomes. We are using this concept for the first time in a practical system,” the IIT- Madras Professor told BusinessLine.
The study provides a simple and cost-effective solution for quenching thermoacoustic oscillations developed in multiple combustion systems, where the knowledge for the control of such oscillations remains limited.
Currently, mitigation of thermo-acoustic instability is achieved through active and passive control strategies. Active control involves the alteration of the system condition externally, causing an interruption in the coupling between the acoustic and the heat release rate fluctuations, leading to quenching of thermo-acoustic oscillations. On the other hand, passive controls involve modification of system geometry such that it increases acoustic damping or modifies the instability frequency in the system. Recent studies also focus on developing technologies to alert and thereby avoid the onset of instability.
The insights obtained from the experiments conducted on laboratory systems, known as the horizontal Rijke tubes, by the IIT scientists can be potentially used for the development of several reliable control strategy for practical combustion systems (especially, can or can-annular combustors in a gas turbine engine).
The findings are pertinent and complementary to numerous real-world applications beyond combustion systems, such as a variety of oscillatory instabilities experienced by bridges, skyscrapers, ecological and biological models where they are known to be hazardous.
Sunstone Eduversity, an edtech start-up that offers industry-ready higher education programmes on a ...
Customer engagement software company Freshworks has raised $150 million in a Series H round led by existing ...
Autointelli Systems’ AI platform automates operations for better deployment of staff
WEGoT has developed an IoT-based solution that provides insights into water usage
Not really. Buy a regular term plan and invest the balance amount in bank FD or PPF
The yellow metal is not expected to trend until it breaches ₹37,206 or ₹39,000
In the West and the North, there may be a revival on the back of improved demand in the coming months
The Stock of HDFC Life Insurance Company has moved out of the price band between ₹565 and ₹593 that had been ...
How did India become the most drug-resistant nation in the world and what is it doing to combat lethal ...
All you need to know before you sit down to watch Donald Trump’s public hearings
The Swadeshi movement, a Bengali businessman and a hand-held cream churner: That’s the story of “shurobhito ...
A low turnout at the famous Puskhar fair highlights the declining interest in the once-popular profession of ...
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...