The Union Cabinet on Tuesday hailed the landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the south pole of the Moon by saying success of the mission is a victory not just for the ISRO but a symbol of India‘s progress and ascent on the global stage.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, while briefing about Cabinet decisions read the resolution. “Landing near the South Pole of the Moon, overcoming the arduous conditions, is a testament to the spirit of our scientists who since centuries have sought to push the boundaries of human knowledge,” read the resolution.

The Cabinet said it believes that India‘s advancements in the space sector are more than just monumental scientific achievements. “This Cabinet commends and appreciates every individual who has contributed to this landmark mission, acknowledging that Chandrayaan-3 is a glowing testament to what India can achieve with passion, perseverance, and unwavering dedication,” the resolution said.

The wealth of information being sent by the ‘Pragyan’ rover from the Moon will advance knowledge and pave the way for ground-breaking discoveries and insights into the mysteries of the Moon and beyond, the resolution said. “The Cabinet is proud to see that a large number of women scientists have contributed to the success of Chandrayaan-3 and India‘s space programme in general. This will motivate several aspiring women scientists in the years to come,” the resolution noted.

It also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “visionary and exemplary leadership, and his unwavering commitment to India’s space programme for human welfare and scientific progress”. In his 22 long years as the head of a government, first in Gujarat and later as Prime Minister, Modi has had an emotional attachment with all Chandrayaan missions, it said.

Modi was serving as the Chief Minister when the idea of such a mission was announced by the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. When Chandrayaan-1 was successfully launched in 2008, he went to ISRO and personally congratulated the scientists, it recalled.

In the case of Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, when India was just a hair breadth’s distance, in space terms, from the Moon’s surface, the Prime Minister’s sagacious leadership and human touch lifted the scientists’ spirits, steeled their resolve and inspired them to pursue the mission with greater purpose, the resolution observed.

The establishment of IN-SPACe as an autonomous body under the Department of Space to create an ecosystem of industry, academia, and start-ups and to attract a major share in the global space economy was launched in June 2020. It has become an instrument for enhancing India’s strides in the world of space. The emphasis on Hackathons has opened up many opportunities for young Indians, the resolution said.

By unequivocally stating that the knowledge that will come from the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission will be used for the benefit and progress of humanity, especially the countries of the global south, the Prime Minister has once more manifested the spirit of India‘s timeless belief in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, it said.

