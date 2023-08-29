There is a higher chance of death among men aged 40 years and above, and those with co-morbidities, across those who even suffered moderate-to-severe COVID. On the other hand, vaccination prior to the COVID-19 infection or at least a single dose) provided 60 per cent protection against post-discharge mortality, a research paper by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), said.

Similar trends were seen in participants, 18-45 years of age, a Health Ministry official said.

The paper mentioned that these results relate to patients who had been hospitalized during their initial COVID-19 infection and cannot be generalised to all COVID-19 patients.

Other onging studies include effect of COVID-19 vaccine on thrombotic events among 18–45-year-old population in India; and also a study on factors associated with sudden deaths among adults aged 18–45 years.

Of the 14,419 participants of the study, who were contacted a year after their discharge from hospital, 942 (or 6.5 per cent) had passed away. The remaining 93.5 per cent were alive, the study said.

The ICMR has been maintaining the National Clinical Registry for COVID-19 at 31 centres across the country, where all hospitalized COVID-19 patients were periodically contacted by telephone till one year after discharge.

A nested matched case control analysis was conducted to evaluate the factors related to one-year post-discharge mortality, it further said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit