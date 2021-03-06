WHO Chief urges countries to waive patent rights to ramp up Covid-19 vaccine production

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday urged countries to waive certain patent rights to help ramp up Covid-19 vaccine production.
The WHO Chief, in a press briefing, said that many countries can start producing their own vaccines by waiving intellectual property rights as provided in the Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights agreement.
“Many countries with vaccine manufacturing capacity can start producing their own vaccines by waiving intellectual property rights, as provided for in the TRIPS agreement,” he said. “Those provisions are there for use in emergencies. If now is not a time to use them, then when? This is unprecedented time, and WHO believes that this is a time to trigger that provision and waive patent rights,” he said.
Ghebreyesus further thanked South Africa and India for their proposal to the World Trade Organization to waive patents on medical products for Covid-19 until the end of this unprecedented pandemic.
The WHO Chief further detailed the organisation’s approach to prioritise and ramp up production. So far, WHO’s COVAX initiative which has been established to ensure equitable distribution of the vaccine has delivered over 20 million doses of vaccine to 20 countries. In the next week, COVAX will deliver 14.4 million doses to a further 31 countries bringing the total number of countries to 51, Ghebreyesus said.
“One of our main priorities now is to increase the ambition of COVAX to help all countries end the pandemic. This means urgent action to ramp up production. We currently face several barriers to increasing the speed and volume of production, from export bans to shortages of raw materials including glass, plastic and stoppers,” he said.
WHO is working on four approaches for the same, one of them is urging countries to waive patent rights. Apart from this, the most short-term approach of the organisation is to connect companies who are producing vaccines with other companies who have excess capacity to fill and finish.
“This could help to speed up production and increase volumes,” he said citing the example of the deal between Johnson & Johnson and Merck which enables Merck to provide fill and finish for the J&J vaccine.
“We need more partnerships like this, and we need them in all regions. WHO can support this process by identifying gaps and providing a “matchmaking” service between vaccine producers and companies with capacity,” he said.
Apart from this, WHO will also focus on “bilateral technology transfer, through voluntary licensing from a company that owns the patents on a vaccine to another company who can produce them.”
This is similar to what AstraZeneca did by transferring its vaccine technology to SKBio in the Republic of Korea and the Serum Institute of India, which is producing AstraZeneca vaccines for COVAX.
WHO will focus on coordinated technology transfer as part of its approach which will provide more transparency as per the WHO Chief.
“This would involve universities and manufacturers licensing their vaccines to other companies through a global mechanism coordinated by WHO, which would also facilitate the training of staff at the recipient companies, and coordinate investments in infrastructure,” Ghebreyesus said.
“This provides more transparency and a more coherent global approach that contributes to regional health security,” he added. “And it’s a mechanism that would increase production capacity not only for this pandemic but for future pandemics and potentially for the production of vaccines for routine immunisation programmes,” he further added.
WHO and its COVAX partners will meet with partners from governments and the industry next week “to identify bottlenecks in production and discuss how to solve them.”
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
They are the health warriors who battled the Covid-19 pandemic on the ground, and are now the face of the ...
Reading in the loo — flipping through anything, really — appears to help the locomotion
Creator of the world’s biggest art canvas hopes to help children in poorer countries
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...