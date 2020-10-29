Working household members more likely to transmit Covid-19 to elders: Study

Air India: Why the Maharaja is truly unique
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
A new population-based study commissioned by Swedish researchers revealed that close proximity of working household members and neighbours could pose a high risk on elders.
The study, published in the medical journal Lancet, stated that housing and neighbourhood dynamics are proportional to Covid-19 mortality in older adults.
The study was titled “Residential context and Covid-19 mortality among adults aged 70 years and older in Stockholm: a population-based, observational study using individual-level data.”
The researchers used data from the cause-of-death register held by the Swedish National Board of Health and Welfare. They intended to find recorded Covid-19 mortality and mortality from other causes among individuals (aged ≥70 years) in Stockholm, Sweden, between March 12 and May 8, 2020.
The study noted: “Researchers have underlined the importance of living arrangements and household composition, such as care homes, crowded housing, and mixed-age households, as well as social contacts outside the household for understanding the spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).”
“Living arrangements shape the contact that older adults have with individuals from within or outside the household. In addition, their risk of infection can be shaped by their broader neighbourhood environment,” it added.
The researchers observed that living in care homes aggravate the risk of contracting the virus and mortality. This is also due to poor underlying health among care home residents.
“These factors should be considered when developing strategies to protect this group,” said researchers in the paper.
The national carrier has been a patron of arts, an owner of hotels and investor in an international airline
The aviation sector looks like it is going back in time, to practices that prevailed 100 years ago
Despite its modest specs, it works well for online classes video calls and movies
These bean-shaped earphones are unique and work best with a Samsung smartphone
Proper defining of goals, risk assessment and asset allocation is key
Large client base, prime locations and steady rental collections are positives
On April 1, four years back, piqued by the incessant jokes in the village at his expense, Bandu Barve decided ...
The stock of Indraprastha Gas gained 4 per cent accompanied by above average volume, breaching a key ...
Many of the hit Hindi movies today are remakes from the four South Indian film industries. In a trend dating ...
Gatekeepers of mainstream art history have often denied entry to practitioners of botanical paintings
Healing the Ganga can start in your kitchen, says Bidisha Banerjee, whose new book explores the faith and ...
Puneet Krishna, the creator of Mirzapur, on the second season of the popular web show on Amazon Prime Video
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Assessing the party on differentiation, relevance, esteem and knowledge reveals useful insights
Why this quaint Belgian detective is such an enduring brand, even a 100 years later
A quick scan of new ad campaigns released recently seems to show a preponderance of cricket — either starring ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...