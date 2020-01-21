SEBI-NISM research meet begins on Wednesday

The Securities and Exchange Board of India and the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) are jointly organising a research conference — the Changing Landscape of Securities Markets in India — at the NISM Campus, Near Navi Mumbai, Patalganga, from January 22 to 24.

In all, about 151 papers were received from researchers from institutions as IIMs and IITs and also from professionals engaged in the securities industry.

Papers were also received from researchers in foreign universities including those in Germany, the US, Canada, Australia and the Netherlands. Finally, 56 papers have been accepted for presentation at the conference when a compendium of all these papers will be released.

A six-member jury (consisting of eminent academicians, regulators and practitioners) will judge the papers and presentations at the conference. The best three papers will be given cash awards of ₹35,000, ₹30,000 and ₹25,000, respectively. All the paper presenters will be awarded certificates of appreciation.

The conference will be inaugurated by Ajay Tyagi, Chairman, SEBI. Speakers at the conference include Vijay Paul Sharma, Chairman, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare; Professor Ashok Jhunjhunwala, IIT, Madras; Anantha Nageswaran, Dean, IFMR, KREA University; Ashish Gupta, Head Equity Research, Asia Pacific, Credit Suisse; and A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited.