The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will host the second edition of Dakshin 2023, a summit for the South Indian media & entertainment industry here on April 19 and 20.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate the two-day summit, while Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Singh Thakur, will be the guest of honour at the valedictory session on April 20.

Announcing the event here on Wednesday, TG Thyagarajan, Chairman CII Dakshin 2023, and Managing Partner, Sathya Jyothi Films, said CII Dakshin is the largest event for the media & entertainment industry in South India. He added that the theme of this year’s summit is ‘Culturally Rooted & Creatively Global’, which will see over 60 speakers and 700 delegates across India, including actors, producers, directors, film exhibitors among others.

Actor-filmmaker Suhasini Maniratnam, who is the co-chair of CII Dakshin 2023, said the event serves as a platform to promote the glory of south Indian films. She said Chennai (the erstwhile Madras) was once the hub of film-making and leading artists and technicians across film industries come to work in the city.

She added that the summit will help Chennai to reclaim the status of “headquarter” of the Indian film industry.

G Dhananjayan, a film producer and steering committee member for Dakshin 2023, said over 800 films were released in the four south Indian languages in 2022. He said the market value of the south Indian film industry is pegged to be about ₹10,000 crore.