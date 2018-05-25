Security breach at the event

In a major security breach, an unidentified man broke through the security cordon post the convocation ceremony at Visva Bharati. He went up on stage while PM Modi, PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee were present.

The man, dressed in a kurta and trousers, touched Modi’s feet; sought his blessings and then handed him a portrait picture of Rabindranath Tagore. Modi, however, took the picture and shook hands with this person.

The man was later escorted away by the security personnel.