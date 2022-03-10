Several turncoats trailing in Punjab

Several party hoppers including Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa and Anil Joshi were trailing from their respective constituencies in Punjab, according to poll trends.

The Aam Aadmi Party was leading in 89 out of total 117 assembly seats in Punjab.

Ahead of the assembly polls, several leaders had switched sides.

Former sports minister Sodhi had quit the Congress and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and contested from Ferozepur City seat.

Sodhi, a four-time MLA from Guruharsahai in Ferozepur, was trailing from Ferozepur seat, the trends showed.

AAP candidate Ranbir Singh was leading from Ferozepur City over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Parminder Singh Pinki.

Former Congress leader Bajwa, who had joined the BJP, and fought from Batala seat was trailing.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate Amansher Singh is leading from Batala seat over his nearest rival and Congress candidate Ashwani Sekhri, according to trends.

Fateh Jang Bajwa was a sitting legislator from Qadian seat from where the Congress fielded his elder brother and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa. Former Punjab minister Joshi, who quit the BJP and joined the SAD last year, contested from Amritsar North assembly seat.

AAP candidate and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh was leading over Joshi from Amritsar North seat.

Joshi had remained legislator from the Amritsar North seat in 2007 and 2012 on the BJP ticket. He faced defeat in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Former Congress leader Harjot Kamal, who too had joined the BJP, fought from Moga assembly seat. Kamal left the Congress after the party denied him the ticket from Moga.

From Moga seat, AAP candidate Amandeep Kaur Arora was leading over her nearest rival and Congress candidate Malvika Sood Sachar, who is sister of actor Sonu Sood.

Former Punjab minister and three-time MLA Joginder Singh Mann, who joined the AAP after snapping his 50-year-old ties with the Congress, fought from Phagwara seat.

However, Congress candidate Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal was leading over BSP nominee Jasvir Singh Garhi from Phagwara seat.

Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia, who joined the AAP after leaving the Congress, tried his luck from Majitha assembly segment.

SAD candidate Ganieve Kaur Majithia is leading from Majithia assembly segment.

Raman Bahl, who left the Congress last year and joined the AAP, fought from Gurdaspur seat.

SAD candidate Gurbachan Singh Babehali was leading over Congress candidate and sitting MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra from Gurdaspur seat.