SP Kingstown spans over 200 acres (~8,09,371 square metres) of land and aims to redefine modern living with its perfect blend of proposed residential, commercial, educational, healthcare, and retail spaces.

As part of this landmark development, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate introduces ‘Wildernest’ and ‘Joyville Celestia’, two unique residential offerings catering to diverse lifestyles and preferences. With a development potential of over 1.7 million square feet (~1.6 lac square metres), SPRE reaffirms its dedication to Pune’s real estate market with these two projects.

As part of SP Kingstown, Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate has added its first low-density luxury residential project, ‘Wildernest’.

“With a focus on biophilic design principles, Wildernest, in its current offering, is introducing 3 and 4 BHK luxurious residences across two towers, carefully crafted to provide a pleasant and rare living experience. The project boasts generous sundecks, a lush mango orchard, and an array of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, gardens, green spaces, and more.” the company stated in a press release

