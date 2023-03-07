C Shekar Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of CSR Estates Ltd has been elected as the Chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Telangana for 2023-24.

With over three decades of experience in the real-estate sector, Shekar Reddy headed several real-estate associations at the State and national levels.

Instrumental in the formation of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI), he served as the founding Vice President for 14 years before becoming the national President.

Sai D Prasad, Executive Director of Bharat Biotech International Ltd, has been elected as the Vice Chairman .

