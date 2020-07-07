Shiva Texyarn launches reusable protective mask

Coimbatore-based Shiva Texyarn, a leading player in the technical textile space, has introduced Medic Virostat — a reusable protective mask.

“While wearing a mask has become mandatory, not many understand the functional aspect of a mask. We want to educate people about wearing a protective face gear with anti-viral, anti-bacterial properties. Wearing a mere cloth mask won’t do,” says KS Sundararaman, Managing Director, Shiva Texyarn.

Priced ₹49-69, the mask comes in four colours and two sizes.

Stating that the company has used HeiQ Viroblock NPJ03 technology, which supposedly de-activates viruses, he said: “It can be washed a minimum of three times and re-worn with the same level of protection. There is no toxic chemical in the mask and testing for the same has been done in various national and international labs.

“Our goal is to make the product affordable to every common man in the country. This is a Made in India product.”

The company is strengthening the distribution network to make the product available across the country. Sundararaman claimed that the firm has been getting enquiries from markets abroad, too. “Our priority at this juncture is in meeting the domestic market requirements.

“We will be making 20 lakh Virostat masks this month, apart from 2 lakh pieces of S-97 mask and an equal volume of unbranded mask equivalent to N-95 grade.”

The company is looking to market its masks and PPE (personal protective equipment) under ‘Medic’ brand.

To a query on production, Sundararaman said: “PPE production is around one lakh units/month; this work cannot be outsourced. Whereas, for making of the mask, we have contracted 2-3 parties; 50 per cent of the job is outsourced; we supply the material.”