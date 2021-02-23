Significant rise in IT sector hiring since lockdown: Report

SCIKEY, a digital marketplace for jobs, work & business solutions, released an official report that said India’s IT sector is experiencing a sequential growth in hiring since the lockdown in 2020.

The report stated that job postings have seen a significant rise in several metros . This includes Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Delhi. The metros account for more than 50 per cent of jobs in the sector in the month of January 202,1 as per SCIKEY Market Network.

The maximum demand in IT jobs was recorded in the month of January with 39 per cent, followed by BPO 10 per cent and banking 6 per cent.

The report further revealed that Bengaluru and Hyderabad are the highest paying cities for IT jobs in India for salary bracket of ₹25 lakh or above .

Moreover, Bengaluru tops the charts for salary bracket for less than ₹ 6 lakh and between ₹6 lakh to ₹15 lakh.

SCIKEY research data highlighted the demand for IT job roles in India. Project Manager role contributed to 47 per cent jobs, Developer role contributed to 70 per cent , Software Tester role contributed to 66 per cent , Consultant role contributed to 41 per cent and Digital Marketing role contributed to 30 per cent in IT alone in comparison to the rest of the sectors in India.

SCIKEY research data indicated that Project Managers are highly in demand in the IT (47 per cent) industry, followed by Construction (6 per cent), Banking (4 per cent) and Recruitment (3 per cent).

Commenting on the report, Akshay Sharma, Co-founder, SCIKEY, said in a statement: “The IT sector has made extraordinary progress in recovering the jobs lost despite the pandemic. IT professionals are playing a critical role in digital transformation and enabling many sectors of the economy to continue to operate through remote work.”

He added: “Although some parts of the jobs market are still struggling, IT employment remains in a bright spot. If the growth continues, we will soon see a recovery in all the lost IT jobs.”

For the report, SCIKEY Market Network has analysed the researched data from over 15,000 job postings across India.