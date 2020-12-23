News

Sister Abhaya murder case: Catholic priest, nun sentenced to life

PTI Thiruvananthapuram | Updated on December 23, 2020 Published on December 23, 2020

Sister Abhaya   -  THE HINDU

The court pronounced Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy guilty of the murder in 1992

A CBI special court on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment the catholic priest and nun, who were found guilty of the murder of Sister Abhaya 28 years ago in Kottayam.

Special CBI Judge K Sanal Kumar pronounced the sentence against two accused-- Father Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy, and slapped a fine of ₹5 lakh on each of them.

The court had on Tuesday found the two guilty of the murder of Sister Abhaya, who was found dead in a well in St Pius Convent in Kottayam in 1992.

More
Sister Abhaya murder case: Kerala HC dismisses discharge pleas of accused
 

The duo was also sentenced to seven years imprisonment for tampering with evidence.

The sentences will run concurrently.

While pronouncing the verdict on Tuesday, the court had said the murder charges against the two accused will stand.

The Special Court had said the accused were guilty of murder in the case under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (tamperingof evidence) of the Indian Penal Code.

More
The fall of the bishop
 

Unbelievable but accepts verdict, says church

The Knanaya Catholic Church on Wednesday termed as 'unbelievable', the allegations against its priest and a nun, convicted of murder by a CBI court in the Sister Abhaya case, as it said they have the right to go for an appeal and prove their 'innocence.' The Kottayam diocese of the church, however, said it accepted the verdict of the court, which on Wednesday sentenced Fr Thomas Kottoor and Sister Sephy to life imprisonment, 28 years after Abhaya, an inmate of the church convent, was found dead under mysterious circumstances "The death of sister Abhaya was sad and unfortunate.

More
Vatican tribunal now overwhelmed by clergy sex abuse cases
 

The allegations against them are unbelievable. However, we accept the court order.

The accused persons have the right to go for an appeal against the order and prove their innocence," the archdiocese said in a statement.

The archdiocese also said it was "sad and sorry over such developments." The court had on Tuesday found the two guilty of the murder of Sister Abhaya, who was found dead in a well in St Pius convent in Kottayam in 1992.

More
Nun rape case: Kerala police files charge sheet against Bishop Mulakkal
 

Expressing happiness over the judgement, Sister Abhaya Action Council convenor Jomon Puthenpurackal said he would not rest until the appeals to be filed by the convicts are rejected by the higher courts.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on December 23, 2020
crime against women
Kerala
crime
religion
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.