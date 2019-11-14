Skill Development, HRD Ministries in talks to set up skill hubs in schools

Ferrari’s new Roma steps on the gasto take on other V8 competitors
This addition to the House of the Prancing Horse will sit pretty between the Portofino and the SF90 Stradale
The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is in talks with the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to create ‘Hubs of Excellence in Skills’ in schools for students from class 9 to 12. The objective of the proposed initiative is to impart skills to students at an early stage.
The hubs will introduce technology-oriented skill programmes in schools. One hub school will focus on one particular skill and cater to 4-5 schools nearby.
“The idea is to link the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan scheme with the skilling ecosystem to have a greater integration of education and skills. We have offered MHRD, if we can be part of the skilling component in schools and provide students hands on training under the students,” said a source.
Under this collaboration, MSDE has also offered to provide money that will be required in implementation of these hubs with the help of Sector Skill Councils and National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), added the source.
In the pilot stage, the hubs will be introduced in 500 CBSE schools, including 400 private and 100 government. As of now, 500 districts have been identified and discussion with the CBSE is on to finalise the plan.
According to the plan, around 1,000 trainers will be trained across these hubs to impart the chosen skills.
