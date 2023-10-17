Egis India, smart city solutions provider, has ensured that heritage conservation and tourism is protected in all the smart city projects it has worked in Ajmer, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Faridabad and Bhubaneshwar.

These cities have flourished and revamped with a unique identity, with a reflection of a future ready solution for innovative services such as ICT Solutions and GIS based mapping for the city.

Atul Datta, Associate Director, Egis - India and South Asia said the beauty of Ajmer city has been integrated with the waterfront development of Ana Sagar Lakefront for enhancing the Cityscape for leisure. This has been supported by the landscape development of bird parks at few key locations around the lake to encourage the movement of migratory birds.

Moreover, a 350 KW Solar Rooftop installation was put up at the stadium and sports infrastructure facilities, he said.

Heritage Conservation

There has been a remarkable journey inheritage conservation with the installation of murals and wall paintings for Ajmer City, Akbari Fort and Museum besides conceptualisation and successful commissioning of ”sound and light show” at King Edward Memorial, Ajmer. The company has also built digital libraries for maintenance of records atpublic buildings, like the Police Line and Suchana Kendra.

In Faridabad, the company has been working on the revival of the Badkhal lake along with the provision for rejuvenation activities and has proposed them in accordance with the cultural heritage of Haryana. The project is expected to be completed by the end of June 2024.

Non-motorable Transport

Chandigarh has curbed the carbon footprint by implementing Design, Build, Operate and Finance Transfer Public Bike Sharing System on PPP Mode. It is India’s largest anddensest public bicycle sharing system with 5,000 bicycle and revenue sharing by Concessionaire with Authority for the first time in India.

The pink city of Jaipur has been painted and plastered through the age old techniques of sticking with hues by using natural material. The company has put up a digital museum at Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Building and digitalisation of the Maharaja Library.

Datta said the smart cities developed by Egis India have become the epitome of comprehensive framework and can be replicated by other infrastructure development projects in order to establish an innovative approach for development of robust Infrastructure.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit